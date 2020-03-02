2020 1A State Tournament Central

We'll update this page with scores from NEA teams. (Source: SOURCE: KAIT)
By Matthew Schwartz | March 1, 2020 at 7:47 PM CST - Updated March 1 at 7:47 PM

The road to Hot Springs runs through Lake Hamilton High-Pearcy. The 1A State Basketball Tournament tips off Tuesday. We’ll update this page with scores involving NEA teams.

2020 1A Boys State Basketball Tournament

View bracket HERE

1st Round

Tuesday 8:30 : Izard County vs. Bradford

Wednesday 2:30: Viola vs. Wonderview

Wednesday 5:30: Mammoth Spring vs. Concord

Wednesday 8:30: Hillcrest vs. Mt. Vernon-Enola

Quarterfinals on Thursday & Friday

State Semifinal #1: Saturday 1:30pm

State Semifinal #2: Saturday 7:30pm

State Championship: March 12th at 1:45pm in Hot Springs

2020 1A Girls State Basketball Tournament

View bracket HERE

1st Round

Tuesday 7:00: Viola vs. Mt. Vernon-Enola

Wednesday 1:00: Mammoth Spring vs. West Side

Wednesday 4:00: Norfork vs. Concord

Wednesday 7:00: Hillcrest vs. Rural Special

Quarterfinals on Thursday & Friday

State Semifinal #1: Saturday 12:00pm

State Semifinal #2: Saturday 6:00pm

State Championship: March 12th at 12:00pm in Hot Springs

