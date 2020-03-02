2020 1A State Tournament Central

The road to Hot Springs runs through Lake Hamilton High-Pearcy. The 1A State Basketball Tournament tips off Tuesday. We’ll update this page with scores involving NEA teams.
2020 1A Boys State Basketball Tournament
1st Round
Tuesday 8:30 : Izard County vs. Bradford
Wednesday 2:30: Viola vs. Wonderview
Wednesday 5:30: Mammoth Spring vs. Concord
Wednesday 8:30: Hillcrest vs. Mt. Vernon-Enola
Quarterfinals on Thursday & Friday
State Semifinal #1: Saturday 1:30pm
State Semifinal #2: Saturday 7:30pm
State Championship: March 12th at 1:45pm in Hot Springs
2020 1A Girls State Basketball Tournament
1st Round
Tuesday 7:00: Viola vs. Mt. Vernon-Enola
Wednesday 1:00: Mammoth Spring vs. West Side
Wednesday 4:00: Norfork vs. Concord
Wednesday 7:00: Hillcrest vs. Rural Special
Quarterfinals on Thursday & Friday
State Semifinal #1: Saturday 12:00pm
State Semifinal #2: Saturday 6:00pm
State Championship: March 12th at 12:00pm in Hot Springs
