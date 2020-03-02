2020 4A State Tournament Central

The road to Hot Springs runs through Farmington. The 4A State Basketball Tournament tips off Wednesday. We’ll update this page with scores involving NEA teams.
2020 4A Boys State Basketball Tournament
1st Round
Wednesday 8:30 : Blytheville vs. Dardanelle
Thursday 2:30: Brookland vs. Monticello
Quarterfinals on Thursday & Friday
State Semifinal #1: Saturday 1:30pm
State Semifinal #2: Saturday 7:30pm
State Championship: March 13th at 7:45pm in Hot Springs
2020 4A Girls State Basketball Tournament
1st Round
Wednesday 1:00: Pocahontas vs. Crossett
Wednesday 7:00: Southside vs. Ozark
Thursday 7:00 Batesville vs. Pea Ridge/Mena winner
Quarterfinals on Thursday & Friday
State Semifinal #1: Saturday 12:00pm
State Semifinal #2: Saturday 6:00pm
State Championship: March 13th at 6:00pm in Hot Springs
