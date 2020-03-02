2020 4A State Tournament Central

We'll update this page with scores from NEA teams. (Source: SOURCE: KAIT)
By Matthew Schwartz | March 1, 2020 at 6:57 PM CST - Updated March 1 at 6:57 PM

The road to Hot Springs runs through Farmington. The 4A State Basketball Tournament tips off Wednesday. We’ll update this page with scores involving NEA teams.

2020 4A Boys State Basketball Tournament

View bracket HERE

1st Round

Wednesday 8:30 : Blytheville vs. Dardanelle

Thursday 2:30: Brookland vs. Monticello

Quarterfinals on Thursday & Friday

State Semifinal #1: Saturday 1:30pm

State Semifinal #2: Saturday 7:30pm

State Championship: March 13th at 7:45pm in Hot Springs

2020 4A Girls State Basketball Tournament

View bracket HERE

1st Round

Wednesday 1:00: Pocahontas vs. Crossett

Wednesday 7:00: Southside vs. Ozark

Thursday 7:00 Batesville vs. Pea Ridge/Mena winner

Quarterfinals on Thursday & Friday

State Semifinal #1: Saturday 12:00pm

State Semifinal #2: Saturday 6:00pm

State Championship: March 13th at 6:00pm in Hot Springs

