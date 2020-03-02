Teen dies after having seizure on school bus, parents file wrongful death lawsuit

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A New Orleans couple files a wrongful death lawsuit after they say a school bus company, its driver and dispatcher failed to take action that could have saved their child’s life.
Kahi Augustin’s parents will tell you to know Kahi was to love Kahi.
“He was funny, he was sarcastic, he was curious about everything and he loved Legos, oh he loved Legos, he would build Legos for hours,” said Kahi’s father, Cori Augustin.
The 15-year-old New Harmony High School student was a talented artist, had recently made the honor roll, and was excited to be riding the school bus.
“Any little bump or any little sound, I was Kahi? He was like Mom I’m okay, I’m alright. He just wanted to be treated like any normal teenager,” said Kahi’s mother, Darcea Augustin.
Kahi’s mother was scared because her son suffered from the seizure disorder, Epilepsy. But, his parents decided to let him ride the bus because they say they had an emergency plan in place should Kahi have a seizure on the school bus. That emergency plan obtained by FOX 8 outlined the life-saving steps that were supposed to be taken. Another document obtained by FOX 8 shows a signature that appears to be from both Kahi’s school bus driver and the dispatcher assigned to his school that says they acknowledge they had received a copy of the transportation emergency care plan.
“I was so scared to let him ride the bus by himself or you know do those types of things. So, this year I was like alright I’m going to do it, he was so excited,” said Darcea Augustin.
But, on January 31 of this year, that emergency happened.
“You know, we trust bus drivers, you know so many kids ride the bus and we believe that they’re in good hands,” said Cori Augustin.
School bus video captured the incident around 6:20 a.m. Kahi had a seizure and for nearly seven minutes he lay in the bus aisle before anyone came to his aide. Kahi’s older brother, Kyren, was also on the bus that day and called their father once he realized what had happened.
“I watched them get on the bus and 10 to 15 minutes later I got a call from Kyren saying ‘Daddy Kahi had a seizure,’” said Cori Augustin. “I’m panicking and I’m trying to get there and I’m yelling where is the bus driver and he kept saying he’s standing there, he’s just standing there. It wasn’t until I actually saw the tape, when I saw the tape and I watched the adult, the only adult on the bus stand there, he didn’t even put hands on him, he kept asking my other son is he breathing and he said to him yes I think so, he still didn’t come over.”
His parents have now filed a wrongful death lawsuit saying, Applebus company, its bus driver and dispatcher failed to follow the emergency plan that included performing CPR on Kahi.
“The bus driver did none of the requirements, none of the steps that were agreed to by him and the company concerning an event of a seizure of Kahi Augustin and as a result the child died, it’s as simple as that,” said Augustin family attorney, George Vourvoulias III. “He suffocated and was declared brain dead at the hospital. He was deprived of oxygen roughly 10 to 15 minutes according to the doctors.”
Kahi’s parents say they’re telling their story because they don’t want any other parent to go through what they have.
“They have to do better, when you have the responsibility of all these kids on your bus, especially with special needs kids, they have to do better than what they’re doing,” said Darcea Augustin.
Now, they cling to their son’s memory and remember the love he gave in his short life.
“I remember the last thing he said to me Thursday night, he hugged me and said love you Pops,” said Cori Augustin.
Apple Bus company released the following statement:
"Apple Bus Company is deeply saddened by the loss of Kahi Augustin and our condolences go out to the Augustin family and New Harmony High School during this difficult time.
The safety of our passengers is the number one priority of Apple Bus Company. While the active litigation prevents us from presenting all of the facts at this time, based on our internal investigation we believe the evidence will show that Apple Bus Company employees acted appropriately during this tragic situation."
In a statement Kahi’s school, New Harmony High said “Kahi’s presence at New Harmony brought so much joy to us, and his memory will live on through story-telling about his antics, photos of his incredible smile, and his unique art. He will forever be a part of us.”
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.