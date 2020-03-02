Two people in Arkansas under investigation for coronavirus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people in Arkansas are being tested for the coronavirus, state health officials announced Monday.
The Arkansas Department of Health said in a news release that they're testing for the virus in-state and that the results will be sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.
There have been no confirmed cases of the virus, officially known as COVID-19, in Arkansas.
"We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients," the release says.
The ADH is also posting test results on its website daily.
The Arkansas Better Business Bureau is also warning people not to fall for scams associated with the virus.
The virus continues to spread throughout the United States, with 10 states reporting confirmed cases so far.
A recent survey by the Mid-American Business Conditions Index and Creighton University shows there is evidence of economic harm from the virus that should concern policymakers.
