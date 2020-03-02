U.S. Pizza in Jonesboro closing

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After more than 2 years in operation, U.S Pizza in Jonesboro has closed.
Owner Chintan Patel told Region 8 News on Monday that after several years in business, their income was not enough to meet expenses.
“After months of tireless effort, our restaurant sales were not strong enough to keep pace with increasing labor and food costs,” Patel said.
He also owns Doe’s Eat Place in Jonesboro and U.S. Pizza in Batesville.
Despite rumors, he said there are no plans to close either of those restaurants.
“U.S. Pizza in Batesville will always be open,” he said.
U.S. Pizza was located in the former Fuji Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar in the Highlands Shopping Center.
