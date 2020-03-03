Apple TV premieres new movie ‘The Banker’ in the Bluff City

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The site of Dr. King’s assassination was the backdrop for Apple TV’s world premiere of “The Banker.”
Monday night, a star-studded ensemble descended upon The National Civil Rights Museum and talked about the film with WMC Action News 5.
The film brought some Hollywood heavy-hitters who say it was only fitting to premiere in Memphis.
“The Banker” is a true story about two African American men, played by actors Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie, who pose as a chauffeur and janitor to run a bank with a white frontman.
The actors applaud the story of helping African Americans find equality in banking and achieve their dreams.
“Civil rights and redlining and the big gap between the haves and the have nots and as much as things theoretically change, they don’t," said Jackson.
“A 180 turn from the character I play in my Marvel movies so I love the challenge and I love the ability to step out of that character and do something different," said Mackie. "It’s very important because financial literacy is very important and something we don’t talk about enough.”
The actors hope the film will inspire people to take a closer look at the banking industry.
The film is coming to Apple TV on March 20.
