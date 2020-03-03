A Better Region 8: Do your civic duty and vote in the Arkansas primary

(KAIT) -After nearly two weeks of early voting, Election Day is here.
If you’re eligible to vote, you need to vote.
Too many Americans paid the ultimate price for your right to cast a ballot.
We spend too much time complaining on social media about how we are governed, and not enough time doing our civic duty to actually do something about it.
There are polling places set up across Arkansas.
If you aren’t sure where to vote, contact your county clerk’s office, they will be glad to help you.
Remember: three elections are going on. The two major political parties will decide who will represent them in the November general election, and there’s a non-partisan judicial race.
Because several races don’t have any opponents in the fall, whoever wins Tuesday’s primaries will be the next state senator or representative.
And this is THE election for the district, circuit and state supreme court judges across Arkansas.
Just remember, you choose to vote in ONE party’s elections and the judicial election, or to vote in the judges’ election.
Bottom line: Do your civic duty and vote. It will make this a Better Region Eight.
