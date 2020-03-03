Cleburne County drug search uncovers meth, “shrooms”, money and guns

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Cleburne County authorities arrested a man after a months-long investigation uncovered drugs, counterfeit money, and guns.
According to a news release, investigators began looking into 37-year-old Christopher Morris Squires in October 2019 for his illicit drug dealings.
After several months of undercover work, investigators obtained a search warrant for Squires’ home on Pangburn Road outside of Heber Springs.
On Friday, Feb. 28, members of the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office and the Heber Springs Police Department searched the home.
During the search, detectives found three pounds of crystal meth with a street value of $60,000, 38 grams of “shrooms” (Psilocybin) with a street value of $750, over $11,000 believed to be from drug sales, and six firearms.
Authorities also located over $6,000 in counterfeit money and “numerous items of drug paraphernalia associated with the sale and trafficking of methamphetamine.”
Squires is in the Cleburne County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond.
He faces a long list of charges, including:
- Trafficking Methamphetamine (Class Y Felony)
- Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms (Class Y Felony)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia (Class B Felony)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia (Class D Felony)
- Maintaining a drug premises (Class C Felony)
- Unlawful use of Communication Device (Class C Felony)
- Possession of firearms by certain persons (Class D Felony)
- Possession of controlled substance (Class A Misdemeanor)
- Possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver (Class A Felony)
