Early voting wraps up, over 8,000 votes

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Early voting officially wrapped up for the primary election and lots of people kept the lines busy at the Craighead County Election Annex.
Election coordinator Jennifer Clack said a total of 8,350 voters cast their ballots. Region 8 News spoke with her Monday and her predictions were correct.
“We’re going to hit at least 7,000 today,” Clack said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we hit 8,000 by the end of the day for total early vote.”
In comparison to former presidential primaries, Clack said the trend continues for voters.
“We’re pretty well on track to how we were in the last presidential primary,” she said. “We’re projecting anywhere from 10,000-15,000 total for this election.”
Clack wants to remind voters to exercise your rights and Tuesday is the final day to vote for the primaries.
