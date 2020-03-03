Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Kansas is the unanimous No. 1 in a week of upheaval in the AP Top 25. The Jayhawks received all 64 first-place votes from the media panel in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll. Gonzaga was No. 2, with Dayton, Baylor and San Diego State rounding out the top five. The Aztecs, No. 9 Maryland and No. 18 Iowa were the only teams to hold their place after a week in which nine Top 25 teams lost to unranked opponents. Dayton has its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 1955-56 after stretching its winning streak to 18 games. Virginia, Illinois and Wisconsin moved into the poll. West Virginia, Colorado and Texas Tech fell out.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Three Kansas State University football players were arrested over the weekend, including a talented freshman on an outstanding warrant and two others on suspicion of impaired driving. Redshirt freshman running back Jacardia Wright was arrested early Sunday near the university on an outstanding warrant for failing to show proof of insurance. A Riley County police spokeswoman says Wright was freed on bond. Freshman linebacker DeMarrquese Hayes and redshirt sophomore linebacker Nick Allen were arrested in separate incidents Saturday night on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Police say both were freed on bond.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State has promoted safeties coach Joe Klanderman to defensive coordinator after Scott Hazelton left to take the same job at Michigan State. Cornerbacks coach Van Malone has been given the titles of assistant head coach and passing game coordinator. Wildcats coach Chris Klieman announced the moves two weeks before the start of spring practices. Klanderman will continue to coach safeties. Kansas State will hire a new linebackers coach to replace Hazelton, who also coached that position.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska receiver JD Spielman has gone home to deal with an unspecified health matter and probably will miss all of spring practice. Coach Scott Frost stressed the focus is on Spielman's well-being and providing him with support. Frost anticipates Spielman back for summer conditioning. Spielman led the Cornhuskers with 49 catches and five touchdowns last season. Spring practice begins in a week.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Big 12 leading scorer Ashley Joens of Iowa State mixes toughness with her knack for putting the basketball in the hoop. She grew up playing at home with her sisters, and their father told them no fouls would be called. Joens said that taught her to keep playing even if she gets knocked around. Besides scoring 21 points per game, she's averaging almost 11 rebounds, shoots 82% from the free-throw line and has attempted a Big 12-high 218 foul shots. The Cyclones play at Kansas on Tuesday night.