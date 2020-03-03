Izard County & Batesville are Hot Shots of the Week (2/26/2020 - 2/29/2020)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Hot Shots of the Week for February 26th-29th. Over 1000 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page.
Boys Winner: Izard County
Izard County wins the boys vote by 125 votes over Rivercrest. Caleb Faulkner launches a three-quarter court pass, Coby Everett tips and Dylan Tharp finishes. The Cougars would go on to win the 1A 2 Regional
Girls Winner: Batesville
Batesville wins the girls vote by 330 votes over Hoxie. Izzy Higginbottom picks off the pass and takes it the other way for the swish. The Lady Pioneers beat Southside to win the 4A East Regional.
