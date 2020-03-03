Kroger limiting orders of sanitization, cold and flu products

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kroger is limiting orders of some sanitization and cold and flu products after a rash of demand triggered by coronavirus fears.
With more than 2,700 stores in the U.S., Kroger posted a notice to their website saying it would be placing a five-item limit on certain products.
“Due to high demand and to support all customers, we will be limiting the number of sanitization, cold and flu-related products to five each per order. Your order may be modified at the time of pickup or delivery,” the company said.
The limit appears to apply only to online orders.
The company’s website did not provide any further information on specifically which products would be impacted by the order cap.
The coronavirus death toll has surpassed 3,000 people worldwide, with more than 92,000 confirmed cases.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.