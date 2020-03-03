Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

LEAVENWORTH CHILD DEATH-SENTENCE
Leavenworth woman sentenced for death of infant son
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A 32-year-old Leavenworth woman was sentenced to three years in prison for the death of her infant son. Catherine Smith was sentenced Friday for involuntary manslaughter and other charges in the November 2018 death of her son at their home. The boy was found unresponsive and died after unsuccessful attempts to resuscitate him. The Leavenworth Times reports a coroner said the child probably died of hyperthermia, an abnormally high temperature. Law enforcement officer said the boy was found in an upstairs room where the temperature was close to 100 degrees. His temperature at the hospital was 105 degrees
RESTRICTING TRANSMISSION LINES
Legislature considers bill to restrict transmission lines
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Legislature is considering a proposal that would require utilities to undergo a rigorous permitting process before they install transmission lines in urban areas, including allowing communities to comment on the plans. In 2018, Evergy replaced older, wooden poles with metal poles that were taller and wider in some Wichita neighborhoods. The project occurred with little public notice in predominantly low-income and black communities, and prompted a wealth of complaints. The bill requires utilities to undergo a permitting process for transmission lines in urban areas that includes a public hearing. The House approved the legislation last week and it now goes to the Senate.
BC-FATAL INTERSTATE CRASH
5 people die in wrong-way collision on Interstate 70
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says five people died and one person was injured when two vehicles collided on Interstate 70 west of Topeka. The State Patrol says the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday when a Ford F-150 pickup drove east in the westbound lanes and collided with a van near Maple Hill, Kansas. The crash happened about 25 miles west of Topeka. The driver of the truck and four people in the van died at the scene. One other person in the van was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The names of the crash victims were not immediately released.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MIDWEST ECONOMY
Report says virus outbreak making mark on Midwest economy
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Worries about a new virus that's infected tens of thousands of people globally are making a mark on the economy of a nine-state region in the Midwest and Plains. A new survey report says the Mid-American Business Conditions Index sank in February to 52.8 from 57.2 in January. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey, and he says the softer reading and the economic harm from the virus should concern policymakers. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth. A score below suggests decline. The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.
MISSOURI RIVER FLOODING
Corps decreasing water flowing into lower Missouri River
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The amount of water being released into the Missouri River from Gavins Point Dam will be decreased somewhat this week, so the river levels won't interfere with ongoing levee repairs downstream. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Monday that the amount of water flowing out of Gavins Point on the Nebraska-South Dakota border will be reduced to 35,000 cubic feet (991.09 cubic meters) per second. That's down from the current 38,000 cubic feet (1076.04 cubic meters) per second. Even at the new level, the releases from Gavins Point dam will remain more than double what is typical for this time of year.
FUNERAL ESCORT-FATAL CRASHES
Man dies in crash while escorting WWII veteran's body
GOVE COUNTY, Kansas (AP) — A motorcycle rider who was escorting the body of a World War II veteran died after he lost control of his motorcycle in western Kansas, and a second deadly crash happened minutes later when a car crashed into a firetruck responding to the first crash. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the motorcycle crash happened on Interstate 70 in Gove County shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday. The second crash happened a few minutes later. The motorcycle driver was identified as 65-year-old Lennie Riedel of Colby, Kansas. The car's driver was 81-year-old Cal Silvrants of Fredericksburg, Virginia.
WOMEN IN PRISON-KANSAS
Report: Female prison population growing faster than male
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A report from the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights says the number of women in prison in Kansas is growing far faster than the number of men, outpacing national trends. Kansas News Service reports that from 2000 to 2019, the women’s prison population in Kansas rose by 60% while the men’s rose by 14%. The report doesn't say why Kansas’ female prison population grew so much, but policy changes intended to reduce the number of inmates likely had different effects on men and women. Topeka Correctional Facility Warden Gloria Geither says the prison is trying to manage overcrowding and improve inmates’ lives.
KANSAS CITY SHOOTING
Police arrest man in deadly weekend Kansas City shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City, Kansas, man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in a popular Kansas City entertainment district that killed one person and injured four others. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said 25-year-old Devon L. Carter has been charged with armed criminal action in connection with the shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Prosecutors said the shooting appeared to be related to an earlier altercation that took place inside a Westport nightclub. Police said a gunman fired shots from a white sport utility vehicle traveling in the Westport district in midtown Kansas City, Missouri.