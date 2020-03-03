Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

1991 KILLING-PLEA
Man pleads not guilty in 1991 Missouri killing of classmate
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 43-year-old Missouri man has pleaded not guilty in the shooting death of a classmate almost 30 years ago. William Christopher Niemet, of Fulton, appeared via video from the Cole County Jail Monday. He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Greg Jones, whose his body was found in June 1991 near Russellville. Jones was reported missing on April 24, 1991. Jones was 14 and Niemet was his 15-year-old classmate. A probable cause statement filed when Niemet was charged last week does not indicate a motive. Another hearing was set for next Monday to determine if Niemet will be released on bond.
MISSING WOMAN
Man pleads not guilty to child abuse but murder plea delayed
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man charged in his Chinese wife's death pleaded not guilty to child abuse and domestic assault charges but a plea in the murder case was delayed. Joseph Elledge entered the pleas Monday to child abuse, endangerment and domestic assault. A plea on a first-degree murder charge was delayed until he can find a lawyer for that case. Elledge is accused of killing his wife, Mengqi Ji, who has not been seen since early October. The child abuse and endangerment charges relate to the couple's 1-year-old daughter. Court documents say investigators believe Elledge strangled his wife and dumped her body in a remote area.
VOTER ID-MISSOURI
Missouri House passes revamped voter photo ID plan
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Republican-led Missouri House has passed a revamped version of a Missouri voter photo identification law that was gutted by the state Supreme Court. Judges in January permanently blocked a central provision of the 2016 voter identification law that required voters without a photo ID to make a sworn statement in order to cast a regular ballot. The Republican-led state House in response on Monday voted 109-45 for a bill that would give voters two options: either show a photo ID to cast a regular ballot or cast a provisional ballot.
LANDLORD COMPLAINTS-LEGISLATION
Missouri senator introduces landlords oversight bill
WASHINGTON (AP) — A senator from Missouri has introduced a bill that aims to increase federal oversight on local landlords. Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley's bill would require the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to create a nationwide database to track contract terminations with landlords due to violations of department's Housing Assistance Payments contracts. The measure introduced Monday in the U.S. Senate comes after revelations of mold and rodent infestations in Kansas City public housing. The bill known as the Bad Landlord Database Act would also require public housing authorities to report landlords' violations to the department.
POLICE CHASE-DEATH
Man who died in Kansas City police chase was murder suspect
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say a man who died during a police chase last week was a murder suspect. The man, 22-year-old Twashon Wilkins, died Thursday when a vehicle he was driving hit a power pole at a high rate of speed. The car continued through a fence and hit an apartment building. Police said Monday that Wilkins was a suspect in the Feb. 23 death of Antonio Smith in Kansas City. The chase began when police tried to arrest Wilkins on a felony warrant. He rammed a police vehicle and fled the scene. A passenger in his car was seriously injured.
MEDICAL MARIJUANA-MISSOURI
35,000 Missouri patients already have medical marijuana OK
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Medical marijuana sales in Missouri won’t likely begin until the second half of 2020, but the state health department has already approved more than 35,000 patients who want to use the drug, far exceeding projections. Missouri's medical marijuana director, Lyndall Fraker, said Monday that psychological disorders are the No. 1 reason for patient requests, followed by chronic medical conditions. The 35,532 awarded applicants far exceed projections by researchers with the University of Missouri’s Economic and Policy Analysis Research Center for this early in the process. Missouri voters approved medical marijuana in November 2018.
MISSOURI RIVER FLOODING
Corps decreasing water flowing into lower Missouri River
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The amount of water being released into the Missouri River from Gavins Point Dam will be decreased somewhat this week, so the river levels won't interfere with ongoing levee repairs downstream. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Monday that the amount of water flowing out of Gavins Point on the Nebraska-South Dakota border will be reduced to 35,000 cubic feet (991.09 cubic meters) per second. That's down from the current 38,000 cubic feet (1076.04 cubic meters) per second. Even at the new level, the releases from Gavins Point dam will remain more than double what is typical for this time of year.
POLICE CHASE-BYSTANDER KILLED
Police chase ends in death of man not involved in pursuit
SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a police chase ended with the death of a man who was not involved in the pursuit. The patrol says law enforcement officers began chasing a stolen truck in Henry County Sunday night. The pursuit went into Pettis County and eventually headed into Sedalia. The patrol says the driver ran a red light and hit a truck, which was pushed into a Pettis County deputy's car. The driver of the second truck, 27-year-old Zachary Hancock Bottom, of Sedalia was ejected and was pronounced dead at a Sedalia hospital. The driver of the stolen truck suffered moderate injuries. The deputy whose car was hit was not injured.