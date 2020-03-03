Mason Jones wins Fourth SEC Player of the Week Award

Jones led Arkansas to an 86-69 victory over Tennessee by scoring 37 points. He scored 11 of Arkansas’ first 13 points for an early 16-3 lead. In the second half after UT cut a 15-point deficit to two with 14:10 left, Jones answered with an old-fashion 3-point play to put the Razorbacks up five. Overall, Arkansas would go on an 18-8 run to put the game out of reach with Jones scoring 12 in the run.