New website lets you report blocked railroad crossings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -A new website from the Federal Railroad Administration will allow the public and law enforcement agencies to report highway-blocked railroad crossings.
"Blocked crossings occur when stopped trains impede the flow of motor vehicle or pedestrian traffic at railroad tracks for extended periods of time," the released stated.
The news release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation said communities have dealt with block crossing for a long time and now the FRA is seeking input from the public to understand the scope of the problem and to find possible solutions.
The new site asks for specific information from users, including the date, time, location, and duration of the incident.
The purpose of the site is to collect information to learn when, where, for how long, and what impacts result from blocked highway-grade rail crossings.
According to the release, the FRA plans to share this information with stakeholders, including railroads, state and local governments, and other federal authorities, using it to facilitate local solutions to blocked crossing issues.
