Trumann residents, mayor speak out regarding skate park removal

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A community of skaters is feeling targeted after their skate park was removed. Track marks could be seen in the grass because removal equipment was there to tear it all down Monday morning.
And, that all comes after a group was out there cleaning the entire park Sunday evening.
The city of Trumann responding Monday saying the equipment was hazardous and the removal of that park was decided in the fall of 2019.
“I wish I had a warning… really," Trumann skater, Jesus Lopez said.
Teenagers in the Trumann area say they are caught off guard.
A skate park they were at this weekend was removed a day later. The city removed ramps, railing, and even trees.
“This being broken down it really feels like a part of me has been taken away,” Lopez said.
Now, questions are being directed to the mayor on why.
“I did not put it out on Facebook as a city announcement, but it was something that was in the planning. It wasn’t new,” Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen said.
But according to this community Facebook page, she made it known that it was going to happen.
With the approval from the Trumann Budget Committee last fall, it was decided to take it down.
“When it becomes a hazard, the city becomes responsible," Lewallen said.
The committee has both officials and community members on it and while going over the budget for this year, the skate park was a part of the conversation.
“It would cost approximately $200,000 to replace the major ramps," Lewallen said.
That’s just the ramps. The entire renovation could cost up to $300,000.
Parents say that the park was all the kids had.
“This is where I come to see him every day after school, because I know this is where he’s going to be,” parent Nicole Whitaker said.
Mayor Lewallen says the skating park isn’t officially gone through.
“We did not destroy them. We simply stored them,” Lewallen said.
That will be the plan until if they decide to put the ramps back or purchase new pieces.
“My sole purpose is to do what I think is best for our city to improve our city. Not to destroy or cause problems,” Lewallen said.
“I just wish we could get it rebuilt and better conditions,” Lopez said.
The community is also now raising money for a new skate park here.
Region 8 News asked for those minutes from that budget meeting and Lewallen said she will work to get them to us Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.