Two groups come together to help build a total of 9 homes for those in need

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro is partnering with Build Up for Phillip, to build a total of nine homes for families selected through the Homeownership Program in 2020.
One home is already under construction on State Street for the Jordan family, that's expected to be finished in May.
Build Up for Phillip was organized to honor the late Phillip Evans. Phillip lived to help others both at home and abroad. He loved to build, so his family and friends pulled together to raise funds to support Habitat for Humanity.
The goal of this project is to ultimately help create a safe living environment for families in need and change the overall "image" of the community.
Applicants can apply for the Homeownership program by going to JonesboroHabitat.com, or pick up a physical copy at Habitat for Humanities Headquarters at 520 W. Monroe Ave and at the ReStore location at 3610 E. Highland Drive. Applications must be mailed back or dropped off back at the Headquarters Office once filled out.
The application process is a first-come, first-served basis and will close after all eight families have been selected.
The groups hope to have all the families selected within the next two months.
To learn more about Habitat for Humanity, please visit JonesboroHabitat.com or call the office at 870-203-9898.
