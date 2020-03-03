Voters in Tennessee and Arkansas headed to the polls for Super Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Voters in Tennessee and Arkansas are headed to the polls to cast votes for the Super Tuesday presidential primary.
The Shelby County Election Commission is hoping there will be minimal lines. It takes about a minute to fill out each party’s ballot. So hopefully the lines, if there are any, will move quickly.
We were at the election commission’s operations center on Monday, as poll workers picked up poll books, ballot boxes, paperwork and more - to prepare to open the county’s 166 voting precincts.
The administrator of Elections Linda Phillips said in a typical election 60% to 65% of voters cast ballots early but in a presidential preference primary it’s more like 30%.
Tennessee does not allow a voter to invalidate a vote once it’s cast, so if you’re a Democratic voter who voted for a candidate who dropped out over the weekend, you’re out of luck.
The coronavirus is also expected to slightly impact election operations in Shelby County today.
Poll workers will be making sure the screens stay clean.
Phillips told WMC Action News 5, “All of our polling places will have sanitizing wipes and the poll workers will be wiping off the screens and the styluses on a regular basis.”
Though there are no confirmed cases in Tennessee, Phillips said the election commission spoke with the Shelby County Health Department and decided to distribute those wipes in precinct bags.
Remember, polls in Shelby County are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Polls in Arkansas are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The Shelby County Election Commission said to remember to bring a photo ID if you are voting, and despite the rumor, you do not need a REAL ID to vote.
