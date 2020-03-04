Absenteeism from sickness forces school to close

BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Bay School District is closing Friday, March 5th due to high absenteeism from sickness.
Bay Superintendent Bobby Hutchison, told Region 8 News the school district will take an AMI day Friday.
Hutchinson said the school had been hit hard with flu and a nasty stomach bug.
The school will be getting a deep clean and sterilization Friday, so hopefully, when the kids come back on Monday, the germs are gone.
Bay is now one of 41 schools that have closed briefly due to the flu this season, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.