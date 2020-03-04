Arkansas State baseball falls to Southeast Missouri State

Brandon Anderson (3.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 K, 3 BB) picked up his first loss of the year (1-1), when he scattered five hits while striking out three. Max Gehler (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 5 K, 1 BB) relieved Anderson (1-1) and tossed 2.0 scoreless innings while only allowing a hit as he punched out five of the eight batters he faced.