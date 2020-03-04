Arkansas State baseball falls to Southeast Missouri State

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Despite five Red Wolves registering a multiple hit game, the Arkansas State baseball team dropped a 5-3 contest to Southeast Missouri State Tuesday evening at Tomlinson Stadium.
Brandon Anderson (3.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 K, 3 BB) picked up his first loss of the year (1-1), when he scattered five hits while striking out three. Max Gehler (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 5 K, 1 BB) relieved Anderson (1-1) and tossed 2.0 scoreless innings while only allowing a hit as he punched out five of the eight batters he faced.
Arkansas State pulled within 4-3, in the seventh, when Drew Tipton belted a homerun to left. Tipton finished the midweek contest with two hits, a homerun a walk and a run.
The Red Wolves battled in the fourth, tacking on a two-spot, when Tyler Duncan sliced a single through the right side to bring across Karsen Reid and Ben Klutts singled to left to bring Liam Hicks home. Duncan finished the contest with a team-high two hits, an RBI and a hit by pitch.
Jesse Kutzke also saw action out of the A-State bullpen, tossing 2.0 innings, giving up two hits, a run and a walk while earning one strikeout.
Southeast Missouri State scored the first three runs of the contest in the first (2) and second (1) inning, building a 3-0 advantage over the Red Wolves. The Redhawks extended its lead 5-3, in the top of the seventh, after a solo shot to right.
The Red Wolves will be back Friday, March 6, when it hosts Gardner Webb in a three-game series at Tomlinson Stadium.
