Arkansas State men’s basketball rallies to beat Georgia Southern

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Double-doubles by J.J. Matthews and Canberk Kus and 15 second half points from Marquis Eaton helped the Arkansas State men’s basketball team rally past Georgia Southern 76-75 in the regular season finale Tuesday at Hanner Fieldhouse.
A-State (16-15, 8-12 Sun Belt) snaps an eight-game losing streak while Georgia Southern (18-13, 12-8 Sun Belt) falls at home for just the fourth time this season. The win marked the first for A-State in Hanner Fieldhouse since 1974.
Eaton scored two points and played just 7:36 in the first half after three fouls, but poured in 15 points in the second half to lead A-State with 17 points. Kus finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for his second consecutive double-double and Matthews had 11 points and a career best 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Christian Willis and Jerry Johnson Jr. finished with 10 points each. Isaiah Crawley led the Eagles with 20 points and 12 rebounds.
Georgia Southern opened the second half shooting 65 percent from the field and 63 percent beyond the arc to build as much as an 11-point advantage. Trailing 66-56 with 7:42 to play, A-State clawed back and eventually took the lead with an 8-0 run in the final minutes.
Trailing 73-66 with 1:53 to play, A-State reeled off eight-straight points to lead 74-73 with under eight seconds left. The Red Wolves were whistled for a foul and Georgia Southern knocked down both foul shots to lead 75-74 with 1.8 showing on the clock. On the ensuing inbounds, Christian Willis received the pass and was fouled and headed to the line with a chance to tie or give the Red Wolves the lead. Following a Georgia Southern timeout, Willis knocked down both free throws without drawing iron and A-State sealed the 76-75 victory.
Three-point shooting helped the Red Wolves lead for 15:16 in the first half, but the Eagles took a 32-31 advantage to the break. A-State was 5-of-10 beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes, but 10 first half turnovers contributed to 11 points off turnovers for Georgia Southern.
Georgia Southern finished the game shooting 49 percent (27-55) from the field, 8-of-18 (44 percent) beyond the arc and 13-of-20 (65 percent) at the line. A-State shot 47 percent (29-62) overall, 30 percent (6-20) from 3-point range and 12-of-16 (75 percent) at the stripe. The Red Wolves out-rebounded Georgia Southern 36-33 and outscored the Eagles 40-26 in the paint, 26-12 in the second half.
A-State will play in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament as the No. 9 or No. 10 seed on Saturday at an opponent to be determined. The tournament bracket will be released Tuesday night.
