Arkansas State men’s basketball rallies to beat Georgia Southern

Trailing 73-66 with 1:53 to play, A-State reeled off eight-straight points to lead 74-73 with under eight seconds left. The Red Wolves were whistled for a foul and Georgia Southern knocked down both foul shots to lead 75-74 with 1.8 showing on the clock. On the ensuing inbounds, Christian Willis received the pass and was fouled and headed to the line with a chance to tie or give the Red Wolves the lead. Following a Georgia Southern timeout, Willis knocked down both free throws without drawing iron and A-State sealed the 76-75 victory.