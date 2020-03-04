Arkansas candidate backed by GOP groups wins court race

“I am honored by the responsibility the voters have entrusted in me. My nearly four decades of experience in Arkansas law– from private practice, to prosecuting attorney, to now Associate Justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court– have prepared me for this moment,” Webb said. “I am thankful for the countless volunteers who have invigorated this campaign across the State of Arkansas. From Chicot to Benton, Miller to Craighead, and every place in-between, the people of Arkansas have given us all a great reminder of their hospitality and desire for a fair Supreme Court. I look forward to being that fair and independent voice that all Arkansans can trust.”