Arkansas candidate backed by GOP groups wins court race

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The chief judge for the Arkansas Workers’ Compensation Commission and wife of the state Republican Party chairman has been elected to the Supreme Court after a race that focused on her GOP ties.
Barbara Webb on Tuesday defeated Pulaski County Circuit Judge Morgan “Chip” Welch in the race for the seat being vacated by retiring Justice Jo Hart.
Welch conceded the race. In her statement, Webb said the victory over Welch was humbling.
“I am honored by the responsibility the voters have entrusted in me. My nearly four decades of experience in Arkansas law– from private practice, to prosecuting attorney, to now Associate Justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court– have prepared me for this moment,” Webb said. “I am thankful for the countless volunteers who have invigorated this campaign across the State of Arkansas. From Chicot to Benton, Miller to Craighead, and every place in-between, the people of Arkansas have given us all a great reminder of their hospitality and desire for a fair Supreme Court. I look forward to being that fair and independent voice that all Arkansans can trust.”
Webb won an eight-year term to the seven-member court. Arkansas' high court races are nonpartisan, but Webb had been criticized over her appeals to GOP voters.
She had the backing of Sen. Tom Cotton and former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.
