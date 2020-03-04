Biden wins Arkansas Democratic presidential primary

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Joe Biden has won the Arkansas Democratic presidential primary, according to the Associated Press.
The former vice president and former U.S. Senator leads Michael Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren, who rounded out the top four positions.
The four candidates battled it out from coast to coast in Super Tuesday, with primaries set for states from Maine to California. Also, Bloomberg picked up his first delegates of the campaign season by winning American Samoa.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.