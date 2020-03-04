County Road 765 to be closed Thursday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County road will be closed Thursday as crews work to replace a driveway tile in the area.
According to a media release from Craighead County Judge Marvin Day, the county’s Highway Department will close CR 765 March 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The work will be done, weather permitting.
“The dead end will be closed off and signs will be posted to alert the public. Motorists are asked to use caution driving in the area,” the media release noted. “Please allow additional travel time due to the work being completed.”
