Crooks cut church van’s catalytic converter

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Add another church to the list of those targeted by catalytic converter thieves.
On Tuesday, Debra Carmer at Christian Life Center, 9358 Hwy. 49 in Brookland, reported something was hanging down the from church’s Dodge van.
When Craighead County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Miller looked, he discovered that someone had cut off the van’s catalytic converter but left it hanging by a wire.
Miller estimated the damage at $1,000.
This is the latest case of crooks stealing the valuable auto parts.
On Feb. 26, Clinton Diles with Valley View Church of Christ, 4500 Southwest Dr., reported someone stole converters off three of their vans.
A week earlier, on Feb. 19, Mike Greer at Optus, 3523 One Place, reported someone stole a catalytic converter off one of the company’s vehicles.
