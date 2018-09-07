4 Day Stretch of Dry Weather

Clouds hold firm overnight and will break up after sunrise Thursday. I think we’ll be completely clear by mid-morning, but a few stubborn clouds could hang on until lunch. Sunshine will propel our temperatures into the mid-60s by the afternoon. The sunshine sticks around, but the mild weather will cool off by about 10 degrees for Friday and Saturday. Overnight temperatures will drop to the 30s and highs will top out in the mid-50s. The 60s return on Sunday. Rain chances increase for next week with rain likely for most of the day on Monday and Wednesday. The timing on that could change, stay tuned.