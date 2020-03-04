Deputies searching for missing inmate

Matthew Thomas was last seen around 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Valero gas station in Pleasant Plains. (Source: Independence Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM CST - Updated March 4 at 10:00 AM

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies are asking the public to be on the lookout for an inmate who walked away from a work detail.

Matthew Thomas, 29, of Floral was last seen around 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Valero gas station in Pleasant Plains, according to a news release from the Independence County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas was assigned to the trash truck work detail when he walked away.

He was being held on a misdemeanor revocation of probation warrant.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the sheriff’s department at 870-793-8838.

