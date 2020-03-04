District 53 House race goes to runoff

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The District 53 House race between Republicans Cole Peck, Bobby Long and Jon Milligan will go to a runoff.
Peck received 40.6% of the vote, while Milligan received 32.9%, Long got 26.5%, in unofficial numbers. Peck picked up 1,394 votes, while Milligan finished second with 1,128 and Long had 909 votes.
Peck, who is in his second run for the District 53 seat, will face Milligan, who has been Lake City mayor for nearly 10 years.
The runoff between Peck and Milligan will be March 31.
The winner of that race will face Democrat Shawn Only during the Nov. 3 general election.
The winner will replace Rep. Dan Sullivan, who defeated incumbent state Sen. John Cooper (R-Jonesboro) in the primary Tuesday.
