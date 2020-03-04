Future doctors discuss medical issues in region

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - NYIT’s Osteopathic Medical School’s students took a break from the books to focus on medical issues in the area.
Student doctors in the Reng Student Union discussed the opioid epidemic and how time constantly changes the approach to solving the addiction.
Student Doctor NYIT Dakarai Moton says it’s important to discuss how future doctors can better address the issue once they enter the field.
“Here’s our chance to learn about the current landscape of medicine in our home state and even our home county, but also, we get to advocate for ourselves, our patients and the people around us,” Moton says.
He looks forward to helping people know more about opioid resources to use. He says it will curve the opioid epidemic.
NYIT student doctors will discuss HIV and AIDS on Friday, March 6.
Student Doctor Kyle Beckman says this event is open to the public and the community at large will discuss prevention and management of the disease.
“We’re excited to have physicians, medical students, community leaders here to learn more on how to treat this illness,” Beckman says. “At the same time, we’d love to have community engagement. We want people in the Jonesboro Delta region here a part of this conversation.”
The HIV and AIDS discussion will be held on the third floor of the Reng Student Union from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
