Get your #6 classic lager honoring Stan Musial starting March 16

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - In honor of Stan Musial’s 100th birthday, a commemorative beer will be released.
According to Urban Chestnut, the #6 Classic American Lager will arrive at the start of the 2020 baseball season.
It will be available at Busch Stadium and nearby bars and restaurants, as well as in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans at grocery stores and beer retailers in St. Louis city, St. Louis and St. Charles Counties and the Metro East area, starting on March 16.
Urban Chestnut said it collaborated with Musial’s family on the beer style, name and label design.
