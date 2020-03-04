Gov. Parson visits transportation cost-share project in Poplar Bluff, Mo.

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson visited a transportation cost-share project site on Tuesday, March 3.
During his visit, the governor met with Missouri Department of Transportation employees and Route 67 Highway Corporation Chair Bill Robison.
The project was selected under his 2019 cost-share program and will upgrade a section of Route 67 south of Route 160 in Butler County to freeway standards.
Located about 6 miles south of Poplar Bluff, the project is part of a Congressionally-designated future I-57 corridor and will include an outer road network.
Missouri Department of Transportation officials said the last part of the future I-57 corridor couldn’t have been done without Missouri’s cost-share program.
Gov. Parson said this is a perfect project for a city, county and state partnership.
“To really benefit this community and when you think what this is going to do, to make the four lane completely through here is a great opportunity to match up with them and again it’s going to smaller projects and these communities and it really pays off a lot," he said.
The project is scheduled to be bid in 2021 with construction continuing through 2022.
