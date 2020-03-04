Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Eric Hunter Jr., scored a career-high 19 points, and Evan Boudreaux had 14 points and 14 rebounds to help Purdue beat No. 18 Iowa 77-68 on Tuesday night. The Boilermakers (16-14, 9-10 Big Ten) swept the two games against the Hawkeyes this season. Luka Garza led Iowa (20-10, 11-8) with 26 points and 12 rebounds, his 15th double-double of the season. It was the 15th consecutive Big Ten game of 20 or more points for Garza, the longest streak by a player in the conference in 20 years.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Derek Culver and Miles McBride scored 17 points apiece and West Virginia outlasted Iowa State for a 77-71 victory. McBride hit four free throws in the final 16 seconds left to help quell the Cyclones’ last -gasp rally. Iowa State’s Rasir Bolton scored 17 of his game-high 21 points in the second half.
NEW YORK (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves as the St. Louis Blues won their eighth straight game with a 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers. Schenn scored for the fifth consecutive game when his wraparound banked off the skate of goalie Alexandar Georgiev at 9:56. Jaden Schwartz and defenseman Colton Parayko each had a goal and an assist for the defending Stanley Cup champions. Binnington won his sixth in a row. Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers, who lost their third straight.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Two Kansas State football players are facing marijuana possession charges. Nineteen-year-old safety Wayne Jones and 21-year-old linebacker Daniel Green were arrested Monday night. They both posted $1,000 bond. The arrests come after three other Kansas State players were arrested over the weekend. Freshman running back Jacardia Wright was arrested for an outstanding warrant for failing to show proof of insurance. Linebackers DeMarrquese Hayes and Nick Allen were arrested separately on suspicion of DUI. Kansas State says coach Chris Klieman will handle any internal discipline. Klieman says he is extremely disappointed.
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Saint Louis Cardinals pitcher Andrew Miller will be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time as he tries to regain the feel for his pitches. The two-time All-Star and 2016 ALCS MVP with Cleveland struggles to describe the feeling he experiences when releasing the ball. He says there's no pain, it simply doesn't feel right. Miller says the issue dates back to last season, his first with St. Louis, and contributed to his disappointing 5-6 record and 4.45 ERA.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley brings more than just a 23-game win streak and an unblemished Southeastern Conference record into the league tournament this week. Staley says she's got a well-earned confidence and peace of mind about how her young team will perform in its first taste of the postseason. The top-ranked Gamecocks are the event's No. 1 seed after going 16-0 against league opponents this season. Staley's team starts three freshman and she acknowledges occasionally wondering when things might overwhelm her team. But lately she's stopped worrying and counted on her players to perform as they have all season.
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Houston ace Justin Verlander says the groin tightness that has slowed him this spring is no longer worrisome. Verlander made his Grapefruit League debut on Tuesday, throwing 2 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals. He threw 53 pitches, hitting 97 on the scoreboard radar gun. Houston manager Dusty Baker says Verlander's velocity was better than expected. Verlander wasn't as pleased with the location of his pitches, particularly struggling with the command of his slider. He developed a better feel for the pitch as the game progressed, throwing two impressive sliders in a strikeout of Yadier Molina.