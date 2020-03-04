Hospitals preparing for threat of coronavirus

(KAIT) - As the coronavirus continues to spread globally, local hospitals are working to keep everyone safe.
NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital hit the ground running preparing the staff weeks ago when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first alerted the coronavirus.
Baptist Chief Medical Officer Dr. Henry Sullivant and System Director of Infection Prevention and Quality Marianne Ivie state created extra steps to protect nurses, and patients, from spreading the virus:
- Asking all patients screening questions to determine if they are at risk for coronavirus. If they answer yes to any question, immediate isolation
- Electronic health record links directly to the CDC’s travel alert system, which helps screen for all emerging infectious diseases, including coronavirus
- Daily meetings in our hospitals and on the system level, and we have a weekly meeting with all our facilities to make sure our plans are aligned
- We have PPE (personal protective equipment), and we’re conducting refresher training with our staff on how to use it
- We have more than 100 negative pressure rooms systemwide to move them into one of these rooms to contain their illness
- Signage in all our hospitals and physician offices asking patients to tell a staff member immediately if they have flu-like symptoms
- We ask patients to put on a mask immediately if they have flu-like symptoms to help prevent the spread of illnesses
Director of Marketing Ty Jones said the hospital is prepared.
“You have to be ready,” Jones said. “You have to make it to where you don’t need to think in that situation, you react just like you were trained. The biggest thing we can tell everybody is wash your hands.”
The White River Health System is implementing daily temperature screening for all visitors and employees beginning March 4 due to not only the global concern of the coronavirus but also an increase due to the flu.
The health system said the protocol is consistent with recommendations from the CDC and actions from other health facilities in Arkansas.
At White River Medical Center, visitors will be directed to the east, north, and west entrances.
Patients will only be allowed two visitors at a time from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Also visitors but be over 15-years-old.
For more information on the coronavirus, click here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.