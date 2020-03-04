How to help Tennesseans affected by Super Tuesday tornadoes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As damage assessment continues following the overnight tornadoes in middle Tennessee, many are asking how they can help the victims.
Below is a list of resources for anyone who would like to help those affected by the devastating storms.
How to help:
- Volunteer with Hands On Nashville as an individual, family or employee group.
- Donate to Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.
- Donate items to the Community Resource Center.
- Become an American Red Cross Tennessee Region volunteer or give blood.
- Sign up to volunteer on the Mt. Juliet Tornado Clean-Up Volunteer Portal.
- Donate to the Nashville Tornado Relief Fund 2020 GoFundMe created by Olympic gymnast and Nashville resident Shawn Johnson.
- Support the Salvation Army’s Nashville tornado relief efforts.
- Donate to the Second Harvest Food Bank, which serves 46 middle and west Tennessee counties, including the Davidson County area.
- Memphis restaurants The Second Line and Restaurant Iris are donating a portion of all food sales Tuesday and Wednesday to disaster relief in the Nashville area.
Pet Needs:
- Friends of Collierville Animal Services is accepting dog and cat food donations as well as leashes and collars, which will be taken to emergency shelters in the Nasvhille area. Drop off donations at the Collierville Animal Shelter, 603 E. South St.
