Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

Missouri man in prison for wife's 1990 death seeks clemency
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 75-year-old Missouri inmate who has insisted for 30 years that he didn't kill his wife is clinging to hope that Gov. Mike Parson will grant him clemency. Kathy Middleton died from a gunshot wound in her Blue Springs home on Feb. 20, 1990, and her husband, Ken, was sentenced to life and 200 years for first-degree murder. Middleton's son and investigators who have studied the case contend evidence didn't support Middleton's conviction. They allege corruption and the incompetence of police, defense attorneys and prosecutors landed him in jail. Parson's office refuses to discuss any pending clemency requests.
Missouri parents charged after child's fentanyl death
ROLLA, Mo. (AP) — A Rolla couple is charged with second-degree murder after their 22-month-old daughter died from a fentanyl overdose. Twenty-seven-year-old Reginald Stodulski and 28-year-old Sassy Sodulski also are charged with endangering the welfare of the child. They are both being held in Phelps County without bond. Rolla police say officers found the child unresponsive at the family's home on Dec. 21, 2019. A probable cause statement says officers found a chunky white substance on a coffee table in the living room about 2 feet away from the child. Tests indicated the substance contained fentanyl. The couple was arrested Thursday and charged Friday.
Teenager charged in Holts Summit man's shooting death
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A second teenager has been charged in a Jefferson City murder. Seventeen-year-old Grant Deppe, of Holts Summit, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and two other counts in the October 2019 death of 18-year-old Marquise Conley. Deppe was certified on Monday to be tried as an adult. Another 17-year-old Deven Schrimpf, was charged in November with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Deppe and Schrimpf are both jailed without bond. Investigators found Conley dead from several gunshot wounds at a Jefferson City home. Investigators say Schrimpf shot Conley and Deppe concealed a firearm used in the crime.
Missouri pays $2M in prison worker discrimination settlement
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri shelled out more than $2 million last month to settle the latest worker discrimination case against the state's prison system. Richard Dixson, a white employee of the minimum security Kansas City Re-Entry Center, was awarded the money after a jury agreed in 2017 that he was subjected to racial discrimination and a contentious work environment. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the state attorney general’s office publicly released records Monday showing that Dixson received a check for $651,000 in January and his attorney collected $951,585. The remaining money went to court expenses and a state fund that reserves cash for victims.
Two suspects plead guilty in drug-deal death in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Two more people have pleaded guilty in a Columbia death. Thirty-year-old Elijah Lenue Fiore, of St. Louis, and 28-year-old Anthony William Neill, of Columbia, both pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the August 2018 death of Randall King III. They were each sentenced to 10 years in prison. Investigators say the killing occurred during a methamphetamine deal that went wrong. The man accused of fatally shooting King, 30-year-old Richard Leroy Nole Jr., of Columbia, was sentenced to 20 years in prison earlier this year for second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Four other suspects have trial dates pending.
Missouri state Senate Democrats shuffle leadership
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The top Democrat in the Missouri state Senate is resigning from leadership to give her successor time to transition. Suburban St. Louis Sen. Gina Walsh on Tuesday announced she's giving up her position as the Senate's Democratic minority leader. This is Walsh's last session as a lawmaker. She's barred by term limits from seeking re-election. Independence Sen. John Rizzo will now serve as the Democratic Senate leader. He had been serving as the assistant Democratic leader.
DePauw names African-American woman to be its next president
GREENCASTLE, Ind. (AP) — The DePauw University Board of Trustees has voted to appoint Lori S. White to be the next president of the western Indiana liberal arts school. The trustees announced Tuesday that White, currently the vice chancellor for student affairs at Washington University in St. Louis, will succeed Mark McCoy on July 1. White, who is African-American, will be the first woman and the first person of color to serve as president of DePauw. Before joining Washington in 2015, White was vice president for student affairs at Southern Methodist University and associate vice president for student affairs at the University of Southern California.
1,000-plus dead birds at Sikeston; storm blamed
SIKESTON, Mo. (AP) — Strong winds from a thunderstorm are being blamed for the deaths of more than 1,000 birds, all of them found in the southeast Missouri town of Sikeston. The storm rolled through Sikeston Sunday night. KFVS-TV reports that Scott County Conservation Agent Andrew Mothershead and a conservation department biologist were called to the western part of Sikeston after a large number of dead birds were seen near the power plant. The officials found carcasses of red-winged blackbirds, brown-headed cowbirds, grackles and European starlings in fields. They also found several other birds showing signs of injury.