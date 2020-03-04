Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (AP) — The DePauw University Board of Trustees has voted to appoint Lori S. White to be the next president of the western Indiana liberal arts school. The trustees announced Tuesday that White, currently the vice chancellor for student affairs at Washington University in St. Louis, will succeed Mark McCoy on July 1. White, who is African-American, will be the first woman and the first person of color to serve as president of DePauw. Before joining Washington in 2015, White was vice president for student affairs at Southern Methodist University and associate vice president for student affairs at the University of Southern California.