Man accused of sexual indecency with a child

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause Tuesday to charge a man with sexual indecency after police say he had sex with a child.
On Jan. 21, Jonesboro police interviewed the victim who they said was a witness to another crime.
According to the affidavit, the 14-year-old girl was also the victim of a sexual act with an adult male.
During the interview, the victim told detectives she and a friend had invited two men to their home “with the purpose of engaging in sexual intercourse.”
One of those men, according to court documents, was 18-year-old Zachary Hampton of Bay.
The victim reported she had consensual intercourse with Hampton.
She reportedly said Hampton knew she was 14 “because of previous interactions and involvements between the two.”
After reviewing the affidavit, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Hampton with sexual indecency with a child, a Class D felony.
The judge set Hampton’s bond at $5,000 despite the state requesting a $25,000 bond. Boling also issued a no-contact order with the victim.
Hampton is scheduled to appear in circuit court on April 24.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.