Nashville stars react to deadly middle Tennessee tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC/WVLT) - Celebrities with Tennessee ties are sending their love to the Nashville area after Tuesday’s deadly tornadoes.
Two dozen people were killed after twisters hit middle Tennessee in the early hours of March 3.
The death toll may increase as authorities inspect damaged areas and report back. As of Tuesday night, 77 residents are still unaccounted for in Putnam County, the area with the highest death toll so far.
Country singer Carrie Underwood was one of many stars reacting to the deadly storms. The Tennessee resident said told the Today Show her family is doing OK but said her husband and sons had to go to their “safe room” early Tuesday morning.
“He said he had to go upstairs at like 2 a.m. and grab the boys and take them down to, we have like a little safe room in our house, and I bet everybody was crying,” Underwood said.
Country singer Kacey Musgraves said she and her family are safe but said many of her friends “aren’t so lucky.”
"I'm so nervous to find out who the fatalities are," Musgraves said.
Dolly Parton sent a message to Tennesseans in the wake of Tuesday's deadly tornadoes.
“Praying for all those affected by the devastating storms in Tennessee and my heart is especially with the families who lost loved ones. We are all with you,” said Dolly on Twitter.
Tennessee native Reese Witherspoon expressed her heartbreak on Twitter for those dealing with the aftermath of the tornadoes.
“I’m just heartbroken and saying special prayers for the families who lost loved ones,” Witherspoon tweeted.
Billy Ray Cyrus said he is devastated over the tornadoes.
“Completely heartbroken at the devastation across middle Tennessee,” Cyrus wrote.
Connie Britton, star of the hit TV show “Nashville” tweeted to Nashville residents to stay strong.
Country star Maren Morris said the tornadoes “must have missed our block by an inch.” The singer said she and her family are OK but “depleted looking at the damage.”
