New Jonesboro city beautification commission seeking members

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A commission that will be working to help on a city beautification program in Jonesboro needs your help, city officials said Wednesday.
According to a post on the city of Jonesboro’s Facebook page, the Jonesboro Beautification Commission was created during a recent city council meeting.
The goal of the commission is to help with spring cleanup in neighborhoods, work on promotional campaigns and looking at ways to help the city “maintain overall appearance and cleanliness.”
The commission will also have a multi-year approach that will focus on quality of life, but will also work on building support on keeping the city clean, Mayor Harold Perrin said.
“We have a beautiful city but still many areas with trash and debris scattered about. I appreciate the work of sanitation and code enforcement departments to handle as much as they do, as well as the residents who work to make their neighborhoods attractive and safe,” Perrin said. “But we need to give them a little help, and I envision not only a more beautiful community but enhanced civic pride and economic development.”
People interested in participating have until 5 p.m. March 10 to do so and an application is available at the city’s website.
