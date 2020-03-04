Officials say more than 30 people unaccounted for following deadly tornadoes in Putnam County

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — At least 25 people were killed and more than 200 hundred were injured after tornadoes tore through parts of Middle Tennessee on March 3.
Most of those fatalities came out of Putnam County, where 18 people were killed and at least 88 people were injured.
Officials said in a press conference late Tuesday evening that multiple people were unaccounted for.
Officials said they don’t believe all those missing are dead, injured or even missing. They said they developed the list of names after people called the helpline searching for loved ones.
They are asking for help connecting with these individuals:
- Rachel Baughman
- Katherine Julian
- Doreen Black
- Ryan Hunter
- Penny Penelope Cole
- Phyllis Burchett
- Charles Spurlock
- Diana & Robert Smith
- Michael Bowers
- Iris Walker
- Dwight Gentry
- Rocky Smith
- Stella Zuller
- Ryan Packinghan
- Dustin Kingsland
- David Phillips
- Maureen Langford & Andi Otis
- Lisa Burgess
- Edward Carter
- Tommy Knight
- Robin & Bethany Babb
- Joey Dedemicis
- Joe Murphy Jr.
- Denton Nelson
- Glen & Anthony Phillips
- Rick Stegill
- Tracy & Cody McGhee
- Peyton Jackson
- Colton Matheney
- Kathy Koch
- Joe Yoder
Putnam County officials said to call 931-646-4636 if you are on this list.
Officials said that as of around 7 p.m. that first responders were 60% through with their search and that they would continue searching through the night. Two big areas they are targeting were West Haven and Hensley Road.
WVLT News anchor Amanda Hara went live on the scene in Putnam County near McBroom Chapel Road.
Residents were asked to hold off disposing of their debris as officials said they were developing a plan to dispose of it county-wide.
A permanent shelter was being constructed at the First Baptist Church on Walnut Avenue.
