Officials say more than 30 people unaccounted for following deadly tornadoes in Putnam County

March 3, 2020

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — At least 25 people were killed and more than 200 hundred were injured after tornadoes tore through parts of Middle Tennessee on March 3.

Most of those fatalities came out of Putnam County, where 18 people were killed and at least 88 people were injured.

Officials said in a press conference late Tuesday evening that multiple people were unaccounted for.

Officials said they don’t believe all those missing are dead, injured or even missing. They said they developed the list of names after people called the helpline searching for loved ones.

They are asking for help connecting with these individuals:

  1. Rachel Baughman
  2. Katherine Julian
  3. Doreen Black
  4. Ryan Hunter
  5. Penny Penelope Cole
  6. Phyllis Burchett
  7. Charles Spurlock
  8. Diana & Robert Smith
  9. Michael Bowers
  10. Iris Walker
  11. Dwight Gentry
  12. Rocky Smith
  13. Stella Zuller
  14. Ryan Packinghan
  15. Dustin Kingsland
  16. David Phillips
  17. Maureen Langford & Andi Otis
  18. Lisa Burgess
  19. Edward Carter
  20. Tommy Knight
  21. Robin & Bethany Babb
  22. Joey Dedemicis
  23. Joe Murphy Jr.
  24. Denton Nelson
  25. Glen & Anthony Phillips
  26. Rick Stegill
  27. Rocky Smith
  28. Ryan Packinghan
  29. Tracy & Cody McGhee
  30. Peyton Jackson
  31. Colton Matheney
  32. Kathy Koch
  33. Joe Yoder

Putnam County officials said to call 931-646-4636 if you are on this list.

Officials said that as of around 7 p.m. that first responders were 60% through with their search and that they would continue searching through the night. Two big areas they are targeting were West Haven and Hensley Road.

Residents were asked to hold off disposing of their debris as officials said they were developing a plan to dispose of it county-wide.

A permanent shelter was being constructed at the First Baptist Church on Walnut Avenue.

