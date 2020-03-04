Preseason Arkansas high school baseball polls released

(AP) - Following is the top 10 boys preseason high school baseball teams in Arkansas in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state. Ranking is given with final records from last year:
CLASS 6A
1. Fayetteville 17-13
2. Cabot 23-6
3. Bentonville 16-14
4. Bryant 27-5
5. Springdale Har-Ber 25-8
6. Rogers 17-13
7. LR Catholic 15-12
8. North Little Rock 15-18
9. Van Buren 19-10
10. Conway 13-11
CLASS 5A
1. Sheridan 26-5
2. Jonesboro 24-4
3. Benton 23-6
4. Watson Chapel 17-10
5. Greenbrier 19-5
6. Russellville 19-10
7. Hot Spr. Lakeside 20-10
8. Marion 21-9
9. Mountain Home 21-5
10 Texarkana 15-8
CLASS 4A
1. Nashville 29-6
2. Shiloh Christian 24-6
3. Valley View 27-6
4. Joe T. Robinson 24-7
5. Harrison 20-9
6. Monticello 20-7
7. Pottsville 20-6
8. Brookland 21-7
9. Farmington 11-14
10. Morrilton 13-20
CLASS 3A
1. Gosnell 19-11
2. Haskell Harmony Grove 21-9
3. Fountain Lake 18-5
4. CAC 20-4
5. Walnut Ridge 19-12
6. Harding Academy 19-8
7. Charleston 21-6
8. Palestine Wheatley 16-10
9. Manila 23-9
10. Rose Bud 22-9
CLASS 2A
1. South Side Bee Br. 24-8
2. McCrory 17-16
3. Parkers Chapel 27-6
4. Junction City 29-9
5. Horatio 18-12
6. Woodlawn 23-9
7. Hector 14-3
8. Pangburn 17-14
9. Conway St. Joseph 19-10
10. Spring Hill 12-8
CLASS 1A
1. Armorel 19-9
2. Viola 26-7
3. Taylor 21-8
4. WSide Greers Ferry 19-10
5. Izard County 17-5
6. Nevada 14-6
7. County Line 16-5
8. Ouachita 17-10
9. Midland 18-11
10. Wonderview 12-11
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.