Preseason Arkansas high school baseball polls released
Top 10 boys preseason high school baseball teams in Arkansas in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state.
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 4, 2020 at 3:15 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 3:16 PM

(AP) - Following is the top 10 boys preseason high school baseball teams in Arkansas in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state. Ranking is given with final records from last year:

CLASS 6A

1. Fayetteville 17-13

2. Cabot 23-6

3. Bentonville 16-14

4. Bryant 27-5

5. Springdale Har-Ber 25-8

6. Rogers 17-13

7. LR Catholic 15-12

8. North Little Rock 15-18

9. Van Buren 19-10

10. Conway 13-11

CLASS 5A

1. Sheridan 26-5

2. Jonesboro 24-4

3. Benton 23-6

4. Watson Chapel 17-10

5. Greenbrier 19-5

6. Russellville 19-10

7. Hot Spr. Lakeside 20-10

8. Marion 21-9

9. Mountain Home 21-5

10 Texarkana 15-8

CLASS 4A

1. Nashville 29-6

2. Shiloh Christian 24-6

3. Valley View 27-6

4. Joe T. Robinson 24-7

5. Harrison 20-9

6. Monticello 20-7

7. Pottsville 20-6

8. Brookland 21-7

9. Farmington 11-14

10. Morrilton 13-20

CLASS 3A

1. Gosnell 19-11

2. Haskell Harmony Grove 21-9

3. Fountain Lake 18-5

4. CAC 20-4

5. Walnut Ridge 19-12

6. Harding Academy 19-8

7. Charleston 21-6

8. Palestine Wheatley 16-10

9. Manila 23-9

10. Rose Bud 22-9

CLASS 2A

1. South Side Bee Br. 24-8

2. McCrory 17-16

3. Parkers Chapel 27-6

4. Junction City 29-9

5. Horatio 18-12

6. Woodlawn 23-9

7. Hector 14-3

8. Pangburn 17-14

9. Conway St. Joseph 19-10

10. Spring Hill 12-8

CLASS 1A

1. Armorel 19-9

2. Viola 26-7

3. Taylor 21-8

4. WSide Greers Ferry 19-10

5. Izard County 17-5

6. Nevada 14-6

7. County Line 16-5

8. Ouachita 17-10

9. Midland 18-11

10. Wonderview 12-11

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.