Prosecutor Scott Ellington wins newly created 12th Division of the Second Judicial District

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington has won the newly created Circuit Judge seat for the 12th Division of the Second Judicial District.
Ellington, who was first elected as Prosecuting Attorney in 2010, is currently serving his third term as a prosecutor in the six-county Second Judicial District which includes Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Greene, Mississippi, and Poinsett Counties.
Ellington beat Scott Willhite 64% to 36%, bringing in more than 9,000 more votes than Willhite.
