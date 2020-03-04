Runoff elections set for March 31

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With Super Tuesday and the Arkansas Primary now over, voters in three Region 8 counties will head back to the polls March 31 to decide political races.
Craighead County voters will decide the Republican nominee in House District 53.
On Tuesday, Dr. Cole Peck and Lake City Mayor Jon Milligan were the top two finishers in the three-person race.
Peck finished first with 40.63%, while Milligan had 32.88% of the vote. A third candidate, Jonesboro City Council member Bobby Long, rounded out the voting with 26.49%.
The winner of the runoff will face Democrat Shawn Only in November.
There are also two Republican constable races in Region 8 on March 31.
Ronnie Banning and David L. White will face off for the Republican nomination for Bagwell Lake constable in Greene County, while Terry Ashley and Al Crandall will run for the Republican nod in the Big Creek constable race in White County.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.