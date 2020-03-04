Sullivan defeats Cooper in District 21 State Senate race

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Representative Dan Sullivan is heading to the Arkansas State Senate.
On Super Tuesday, Republican voters chose him over incumbent Sen. John Cooper in District 21.
In unofficial numbers, Sullivan, who represented District 53 in the state House, upset the incumbent, Cooper, by a 5,487 to 3,879 or 58.58 to 41.42% margin.
The two candidates faced each other in a 2013 election, with Cooper and Sullivan advancing to a runoff that year. Cooper won that race by 67 votes.
Sen. Cooper released a statement late Tuesday evening to Region 8 News.
Sullivan will take office in January.
