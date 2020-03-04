Trump wins Republican primary

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - President Donald J. Trump has won the Arkansas Republican primary, according to the Associated Press.
The President beat out contenders Roque “Rocky” De la Fuente and former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld in the Natural State.
Polls closed at 7:30 p.m.
Moments later, the Associated Press called the race for President Trump, who is seeking a second term this November.
Voters also went to the polls Tuesday to determine a Democratic nominee for the presidency during Super Tuesday.
