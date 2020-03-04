Woo, pig! Nearly 700 feral hogs removed from Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/AFGC) - Arkansas might be proud of its Razorbacks, but feral hogs are not welcome.
The four-legged menace has caused millions of dollars in crop damage, and forced wildlife management areas around the state to shut down.
Last year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the state more than $3.4 million to control them, according to Talk Business and Politics.
To that end, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, along with the USDA and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services, took to the skies to eradicate the feral swine.
A 68-hour helicopter operation led to nearly 700 feral hogs removed from public and private lands, according to a Wednesday news release from the AGFC.
Officers covered more than 376,000 acres in 13 days of flying, eradicating 673 feral hogs.
Properties flown in Northeast Arkansas included Big Lake National Wildlife Refuge and Wildlife Management Area, and St. Francis Sunken Lands WMA.
Other areas covered included:
- Dale Bumpers White River NWR
- UA Pine Tree Experimental Station WDA
- Trusten Holder WMA
- Freddie Black Choctaw Island WMA Deer Research Area
- Cut-Off Creek WMA
- 52 private lands
