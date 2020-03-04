$8,000 worth of guns stolen from Craighead County home

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whoever stole more than $8,000 worth of guns.
According to an incident report, a deputy responded to a call on County Road 7940 Monday due to a stolen gun.
The homeowner told the deputy that he noticed a 1911-style handgun and an AK-style rifle missing.
He said he last remembered seeing them in mid-January.
The homeowner did not know who stole the gun but told the deputy he had movers contracted from The Pottery Barn in the area where the guns were located.
Security cameras at the home captured the movers but did not show if they had stolen any weapons.
The guns stolen were a Meridian Defense Corps Little Evil MDC-74 valued at $4,049 and a Nighthawk Custom 1911 Kestrel valued at $4,125.
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 935-5553 or Crimestoppers at (870) 935-STOP (7867).
