Alexis Tolefree & Chelsea Dungee earn All-SEC honors

The senior guard seemed to always be at her best when it mattered most, as she had several huge second half performances in games the Hogs would end up winning. Most notably, Tolefree dropped a career-high 35 at Missouri, 23 of which came in the second half in Arkansas’ epic 13-point comeback. She also scored 30 against then-No. 15 Kentucky, including 25 in the second half, in a game in which the Razorbacks would set a program record for most points scored against an SEC opponent. Tolefree scored in double figures in 23 of Arkansas’ 29 games, scored 20+ 11 times, and dropped 30 or more three times, the most on the team. All three came during conference play, and they were the first 30+ point games of her career.