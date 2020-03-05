Arkansas State guard Marquis Eaton named to All-SBC 3rd Team

Eaton is among 14 players nationally to average at least 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals while committing fewer than 2.0 turnovers per game. He has averaged 16.0 points per game in conference play to rank fifth in the league. He has seven league outings with 20 or more points, including a career high 28 points at Louisiana. Eaton leads the team in scoring (all games) and steals, ranking ninth in the league in steals. Playing 34.0 minutes per game in league play, ranking eighth, Eaton has shot 46.0 percent from the field to rank second.