Arkansas State women’s basketball hosts South Alabama Thursday night

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Arkansas State Women’s Basketball (10-17, 7-9 Sun Belt) vs. South Alabama (13-15, 8-8 Sun Belt)
Thursday, March 5 • 7:00 PM CT • Jonesboro, Ark. • First National Bank Arena • ESPN+
Arkansas State is set to host South Alabama at 7 p.m. CT Friday at First National Bank Arena in the penultimate matchup of the regular season. Action will be broadcast live on ESPN+, while the radio broadcast can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Radio Network at 95.3 The Ticket, as well as 970 AM and now 96.9 FM.
Thursday will be Special Olympics Night, with Special Olympic athletes receiving free admission.
A-State had three or more players score in double figures in 19 of the Red Wolves' 30 games last season. Since the 2012-13 season, Arkansas State is 93-46 (.669) when three or more players score in double figures.
In A-State's 10 wins, the Red Wolves have posted 161 assists to 241 made baskets for a 66.8% assist percentage.
Thursday is Arkansas State's 52nd all-time meeting with South Alabama, the 21st in Jonesboro and second of the season. A-State has claimed 11 of the last 13 contests against the Jaguars, including seven in a row in Jonesboro. In this season's first meeting back on February 20, South Alabama took a 16-point win
Arkansas State has forced double-digit turnovers in all but two games this season, including at least 15 takeaways 18 times (nine games with 20 or more). The Red Wolves have turned the ball over 15 times or fewer in 14 games this year, including a season-low six on Feb. 22 at Troy and 10 times or less six times. When A-State wins, it averages 13.9 turnovers allowed per game with a turnover margin of +4.6 while boasting an assist/turnover ratio of 1.2.
When A-State is victorious, three players average in double figures: Peyton Martin (13.9), Jireh Washington (13.5) and Morgan Wallace (11.8). Wallace also nearly averages a double-double at 9.7 rebounds per game in those 10 wins. The Red Wolves have posted an assist percentage greater than 65 percent in seven games this season (70+ percent three times), the highest coming against Appalachian State (79.3 percent), which was the best since posting an 85-percent mark last season vs. ULM. That matches the total from 2013-14 when A-State posted a mark of 70 percent or better three times.
Arkansas State ranks first in the Sun Belt Conference in total steals (253) and steals per game (9.37). Morgan Wallace ranks third in the league in steals per game (2.00) and fourth in total steals (52). The Red Wolves have swiped 10 or more steals in 16 games, including 11 of their last 16 games. A-State has tallied 13 or more steals eight times this season.
This season, through 27 games, A-State has been among the nation’s best at getting to the free-throw line, ranking fourth in the league (83rd nationally) with 530 free-throw attempts. According to HerHoopStats.com, the Red Wolves rank 32nd nationally (out of 351 teams) in Free Throw Rate (% of two-point scoring attempts including all free throw trips that result in a free throw trip) with a 20.0 percent clip. Additionally, HerHoopStats.com ranks the Red Wolves 58th nationally in percentage of points from free throws (20.5%). Defensively, the Red Wolves hold opponents to a 14.6 percent clip in that area, which ranks 30th nationally. Peyton Martin ranks fifth in the league (102nd nationally) at getting to the line, attempting 134 free throws this season while Jireh Washington ranks eighth in the conference with 125 attempts.
Jada Ford has made a three-pointer in 23 consecutive games and is one away from tying Sonja Tate for fourth in program history in threes made.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.