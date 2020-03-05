Arkansas State women’s basketball hosts South Alabama Thursday night

This season, through 27 games, A-State has been among the nation’s best at getting to the free-throw line, ranking fourth in the league (83rd nationally) with 530 free-throw attempts. According to HerHoopStats.com, the Red Wolves rank 32nd nationally (out of 351 teams) in Free Throw Rate (% of two-point scoring attempts including all free throw trips that result in a free throw trip) with a 20.0 percent clip. Additionally, HerHoopStats.com ranks the Red Wolves 58th nationally in percentage of points from free throws (20.5%). Defensively, the Red Wolves hold opponents to a 14.6 percent clip in that area, which ranks 30th nationally. Peyton Martin ranks fifth in the league (102nd nationally) at getting to the line, attempting 134 free throws this season while Jireh Washington ranks eighth in the conference with 125 attempts.